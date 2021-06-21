Ty

Pengaroo

Ty
Ty
Pengaroo purple pink seuss illustration character rig after effects limber penguin kangaroo walk cycle animation
Been trying to beef up my character rig/animation. Watched some awesome shading tutorials from @ben_marriott that really helped speed the process along! Definitely give him a watch. He has some quality stuff.

