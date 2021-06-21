Chibueyim Alex

Cryptocurrency UI icons

Chibueyim Alex
Chibueyim Alex
  • Save
Cryptocurrency UI icons trading green website landing cryptocurrency branding icons
Download color palette

Icons for a deflationary cryptocurrency 💰 website.
more😎 stuff coming soon!

-----------
Have a project to discuss? Say hi 👋 at:
alexchibueyim@gmail.com
-----------

Follow me:
Behance | Twitter | Instagram

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Chibueyim Alex
Chibueyim Alex

More by Chibueyim Alex

View profile
    • Like