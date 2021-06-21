Anhelina

Concept - Surfing academy

Concept - Surfing academy ui ux uidesign design concept
My second task:
Design a hero section with random image from Unsplash.

I got a photo with a surfer and I thought to do concept about Surf Academy.
I opened Google and started to find info about surf.

I learned a lot of interesting and I wanted to go to the ocean and surfing.

I'll be glad to receive your feedback.
#30daysofwebdesign

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
