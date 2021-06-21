5th Street Emblem | Clothing Brand

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A Clothing Brand named 5th Street, more into Leather Products.
The thinking process was designed a minimal emblem for easy to remember and relaxing to eyes, and both initials like number and S.
The output is to here, with the number 5 which is incomplete to look more like S as you can see here 5 and S altogether.
Your feedback is valuable.
Dm and email me for brand identity and Branding Projects.
nkhansays@gmail.com