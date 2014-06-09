Steven Dunne

HFfA Homepage Design website design development poverty food responsive directory
A website project we recently completed for Healthy Food for All. It had to appeal to a variety of stakeholders, with the goal to have the site become the #1 resource on food poverty information for Ireland.

HFfA is an all-island charity combating Food Poverty by promoting access, availability and affordability of healthy food for low-income groups.

http://healthyfoodforall.com/

Posted on Jun 9, 2014
