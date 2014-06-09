HFfA Homepage Design

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
A website project we recently completed for Healthy Food for All. It had to appeal to a variety of stakeholders, with the goal to have the site become the #1 resource on food poverty information for Ireland.
HFfA is an all-island charity combating Food Poverty by promoting access, availability and affordability of healthy food for low-income groups.
http://healthyfoodforall.com/