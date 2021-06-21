Em B

Slices of Judy

Slices of Judy brush strokes slicing judy garland digital art mix media photoshop adobe photoshop branding motion graphics graphic design
A tutorial I followed on youtube, it definitely pushed my buttons a bit, but I think I'm happy with the final product. Finished off with that pink brush stroke to bring it all together.

