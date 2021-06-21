Ilana Savio (Marshall)

Weird little fish illustration

Ilana Savio (Marshall)
Ilana Savio (Marshall)
  • Save
Weird little fish illustration underwater water navy blue two color 2 color woodcut weird wacom tablet brush brushes photoshop illustrator nautical aquatic fish bubbles illustration
Download color palette

Oh hey, it's been a while. Going to start posting some old things to get some momentum going on here. But here's a weird little fish that I did during inktober last year. Loved playing around with a woodcut-like treatment.

Ilana Savio (Marshall)
Ilana Savio (Marshall)

More by Ilana Savio (Marshall)

View profile
    • Like