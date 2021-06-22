Richu Michael

E | Made in Figma

Richu Michael
Richu Michael
  • Save
E | Made in Figma graphic design 3d 36daysoftype typography abstract illustration design minimal
Download color palette

Letter 'E' abstract made in Figma as part of #36daysof type series.
Find me in Linkedin & Instagram

Richu Michael
Richu Michael
Indian Designer in NY State of Mind

More by Richu Michael

View profile
    • Like