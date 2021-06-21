Manta_styles

Thalib Sulhan Baihaqi

Manta_styles
Manta_styles
  • Save
Thalib Sulhan Baihaqi apparel sport jewelry logo maker graphic design illustration icon design minimal brand mark branding uiux letter tb letter logologo maker logos tb logo tb concept logo
Download color palette

What do you think about the concept?
comment below.
.
.
Need logo?
Please Email me manta.styles69@gmail.com

Manta_styles
Manta_styles

More by Manta_styles

View profile
    • Like