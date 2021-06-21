Shahriar Takee Afindi

Calligraphy of Askor Ali Pondit

askor ali bangla folk bangla calligraphy
The calligraphy, Askor Ali Pondit is the third project of Into The Soul (ITS). The ITS is based on known/unknown Bangladeshi Folk song writers and singers.

