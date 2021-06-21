Shahriar Takee Afindi

Calligraphy of Dewan Hason Raja

Shahriar Takee Afindi
Shahriar Takee Afindi
  • Save
Calligraphy of Dewan Hason Raja hason raja bangla folk bangla calligraphy typography illustration calligraphy
Download color palette

The calligraphy, Hason Raja is the first project of Into The Soul (ITS). The ITS is based on known/unknown Bangladeshi Folk song writers and singers.

Shahriar Takee Afindi
Shahriar Takee Afindi

More by Shahriar Takee Afindi

View profile
    • Like