Anastasia Filipova

IMAGINERY: web design concept

Anastasia Filipova
Anastasia Filipova
  • Save
IMAGINERY: web design concept website design web-design exhibition minimal abstract ui website web design
Download color palette

The art of forms in digital. The age of technology does not destroy art, but adapts it to modern realities. Points of physical exhibitions have not disappeared, they have simply absorbed a wider list of artists and photographers.

Who said that this is not art?

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Anastasia Filipova
Anastasia Filipova

More by Anastasia Filipova

View profile
    • Like