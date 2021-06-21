Charleston Senior Home (logo design)

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
While I was working as an intern at KW43, I got involve in this wonderful project to create a branding for Charleston senior home. “Unbreakable Joy” is Charleston’s main value. My idea was to create a joyfulness and welcoming smile symbol that match the brand's main value. The simplicity and the modern look and feel strengthen their innovative care home concept.
This project won iF Design Award 2015 in communication
Learn more at: www.peetapiwat.com/work/charleston