Shayon Saha Dip

unique minimal design icon

Shayon Saha Dip
Shayon Saha Dip
  • Save
unique minimal design icon illustration logo design icon minimal modern design 2021 design illustrator graphic design
Download color palette

I was just make it as my practice. Hope all like it.
Thank you <3

Tf knowledgeispower 4x
Rebound of
The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!
By Thinkific
Shayon Saha Dip
Shayon Saha Dip

More by Shayon Saha Dip

View profile
    • Like