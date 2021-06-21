User Research: Translating Interview Notes on Whiteboard

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Beyond designing incredible #userinterface (s), I find myself learning how to empathize with users. I particularly love carrying out #userresearch, translating them on a board before implementing them as screens and carrying out usability testings. It's exciting and humbling knowing that I am responsible for accurately capturing and translating users' needs into a product that solves that need.
By the end of my training with @Zuri Team, I'm confident that I'll emerge ready to take on any challenge and keep on #learning to adapt to new trends as they evolve.
At the end of this training, I'll be open to #uxdesigner and #uidesigner roles, do keep up with my progress and be ready to take me on your team or recommend me to your network.
I'll continue to share my progress as I continue on this journey.
Link to my miro board: https://miro.com/app/board/o9J_lEUBTUc=/
Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/121980955/User-Research-Translating-Interview-Note-on-Whiteboard