User Research: Translating Interview Notes on Whiteboard

Beyond designing incredible #userinterface (s), I find myself learning how to empathize with users. I particularly love carrying out #userresearch, translating them on a board before implementing them as screens and carrying out usability testings. It's exciting and humbling knowing that I am responsible for accurately capturing and translating users' needs into a product that solves that need.

By the end of my training with @Zuri Team, I'm confident that I'll emerge ready to take on any challenge and keep on #learning to adapt to new trends as they evolve.

At the end of this training, I'll be open to #uxdesigner and #uidesigner roles, do keep up with my progress and be ready to take me on your team or recommend me to your network.

I'll continue to share my progress as I continue on this journey.

Link to my miro board: https://miro.com/app/board/o9J_lEUBTUc=/

Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/121980955/User-Research-Translating-Interview-Note-on-Whiteboard