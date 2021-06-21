Rami Martinov

Camel logo

Rami Martinov
Rami Martinov
  • Save
Camel logo design simple minimal mark middle eastern middle east branding logotype logo animal camel
Download color palette

Trying to keep it simple, using just lines with (almost) same width.
I'd love to hear your thoughts, drop a comment bellow!

Rami Martinov
Rami Martinov

More by Rami Martinov

View profile
    • Like