Tiergarten Kleve (Animal Park Kleve)

Logo design I created and won the competition for Tiergarten Kleve.
A little about the animal park:
From red pandas to meerkats, get up close to over 300 animals from all over the world at Tiergarten Kleve. Located in Kleve, a small cozy town in Germany, this humble zoo attracts local families, children and adults alike, to experience and get educated without having to go far. The park is very friendly, and you can pet some of the animals too.
Learn more: www.peetapiwat.com/work/tiergarten-kleve