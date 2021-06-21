Upstrivers Design Studio

Most Popular UI Design for Music App 🎵

Upstrivers Design Studio
Upstrivers Design Studio
  • Save
Most Popular UI Design for Music App 🎵 ui design application design mobileappdesign uiux design music music player streaming music streaming online music mobile app app design uiux mobile app design
Download color palette

Hey everyone 👋

Take a look at this music app design concept I’ve been working on recently, hope you like it. Feel free to give feedback :)
_

We're always on a lookout for amazing projects! Have one? Contact us at info@upstrivers.com

Press "L" for love!

Upstrivers Design Studio
Upstrivers Design Studio

More by Upstrivers Design Studio

View profile
    • Like