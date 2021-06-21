Anastasia Shalik

Landing Page IBank App

Anastasia Shalik
Anastasia Shalik
  • Save
Landing Page IBank App analutic statistics card bank landing bank app branding ui ux logo illustration app dailyui minimal daily challange design
Landing Page IBank App analutic statistics card bank landing bank app branding ui ux logo illustration app dailyui minimal daily challange design
Landing Page IBank App analutic statistics card bank landing bank app branding ui ux logo illustration app dailyui minimal daily challange design
Landing Page IBank App analutic statistics card bank landing bank app branding ui ux logo illustration app dailyui minimal daily challange design
Download color palette
  1. Design 1.png
  2. Design 2.png
  3. Design 3.png
  4. Design 4.png

Hello Dribblers! 👋

I am glad to present you a new project Landing Page IBank App

If you want to show some love, press L. ❤️
You can write a comment with your opinion too. 📝

Anastasia Shalik
Anastasia Shalik
Product Designer 🌘

More by Anastasia Shalik

View profile
    • Like