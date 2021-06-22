Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Hareesh ✪

Covid-19 Application - Mobile App

Hareesh ✪
Hareesh ✪
Covid-19 Application - Mobile App flat healthcare graphic design statistics covid popular design dribbble best shot 2021 trend tracker health app mobile covid 19 concept ux minimal clean ui design
Hello Everyone!
The design concept for the real-time Covid-19 statistic within UAE. This application has features, like statistical information about COVID-19, maps and user surveys.
Your valuable feedback and appreciation are always welcome.

page_03.png
400 KB
Download
page_01.png
1 MB
Download
page_02.png
900 KB
Download
page_04.png
200 KB
Download
Hareesh ✪
Hareesh ✪
UI/UX Designer @DIB, Previously: Smartron & Grofers
Hire Me

