Planner page - Project management app

planner team work schedule time calendar project management
Sharing some designs from a few years ago (2018-2019).
We created new project management and time tracking application that helps you keep everything on track. This is a variant of planner page where you can see how much each member is busy during the week.

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
