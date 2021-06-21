Peet Apiwat A.

Lost in Umlauts

Lost in Umlauts is a magazine about the view of Germany in the eyes of a foreigner. Get lost in German culture, from fun facts and interesting stories to weird and bizarre experiences.

Lost in Umlauts design style is drawn from the Bauhaus, which is an important style in German and the world. With a twist, it is used almost naively as like how a foreigner would experience and lost in a German culture himself.

Learn more: www.peetapiwat.com/work/lost-in-umlauts

