Onyinye Cee

PLUMINITE - NFT MARKETPLACE

Onyinye Cee
Onyinye Cee
  • Save
PLUMINITE - NFT MARKETPLACE mobile app design crypto e-commerce web design cryptocurrency
PLUMINITE - NFT MARKETPLACE mobile app design crypto e-commerce web design cryptocurrency
Download color palette
  1. PLUMINITE - MOBILE VIEW.jpg
  2. PLUMINITE - MOBILE VIEW.jpg

Designed in collaboration with Ann Beaver

Pluminite is a secure web platform that allows users create, buy and sell NFTs with cryptocurrency, specifically near tokens.

Registered users can link their cyrptocurrency wallets and view all their purchases and sales on their personal account.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Onyinye Cee
Onyinye Cee
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Onyinye Cee

View profile
    • Like