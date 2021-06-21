Zeer Graphic

Egg Food Logo

Zeer Graphic
Zeer Graphic
  • Save
Egg Food Logo restaurant logo graphic design negative space logo monogram logo design brand branding and identity branding modern logo logo presentation logo design logo egg food logo food logo egg logo
Download color palette

For detail presentation, check my Instagram
www.instagram.com/zeergraphic
.
Please contact me for logo project
zeergraphic@gmail.com
.
Thanks for your support. Like, share and comment :)

Zeer Graphic
Zeer Graphic

More by Zeer Graphic

View profile
    • Like