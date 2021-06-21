Shahriar Takee Afindi

Bangla Calligraphy

Shahriar Takee Afindi
Shahriar Takee Afindi
  • Save
Bangla Calligraphy art illustration calligraphy typography
Download color palette

Tribute to a Tea Seller named Ali who said, "Good-Bye" to this living world (May Allah grant him Jannah).

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Shahriar Takee Afindi
Shahriar Takee Afindi

More by Shahriar Takee Afindi

View profile
    • Like