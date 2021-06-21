🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
46 Blue Lace Agate Background Textures
46 Fantastic different styled background textures presented in all popular angles and arrangements of stones on different surfaces: dark stone, brown wood, light wood, black and white backgrounds.
Features:
- High Quality
- High Resolution: 6000 x 4000 px, 83 x 55 inches, 72 Dpi
- Files Extension: Jpg
- Quantity: 46 pcs
- Orientation: Horizontal and vertical.
Textures.World Review: https://textures.world/stone/46-blue-lace-agate-background-textures
~ Thank you & Enjoy using ~