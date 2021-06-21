Alexander Nedviga

46 Blue Lace Agate Background Textures

46 Blue Lace Agate Background Textures
46 Blue Lace Agate Background Textures

46 Fantastic different styled background textures presented in all popular angles and arrangements of stones on different surfaces: dark stone, brown wood, light wood, black and white backgrounds.

Features:
- High Quality
- High Resolution: 6000 x 4000 px, 83 x 55 inches, 72 Dpi
- Files Extension: Jpg
- Quantity: 46 pcs
- Orientation: Horizontal and vertical.

Textures.World Review: https://textures.world/stone/46-blue-lace-agate-background-textures

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
