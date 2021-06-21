46 Blue Lace Agate Background Textures

46 Fantastic different styled background textures presented in all popular angles and arrangements of stones on different surfaces: dark stone, brown wood, light wood, black and white backgrounds.

Features:

- High Quality

- High Resolution: 6000 x 4000 px, 83 x 55 inches, 72 Dpi

- Files Extension: Jpg

- Quantity: 46 pcs

- Orientation: Horizontal and vertical.

Textures.World Review: https://textures.world/stone/46-blue-lace-agate-background-textures

#Blue Lace Agate #mineral #Blue Lace Agatetexture #Blue Lace Agatebackground #Blue Lace Agatepattern #Blue Lace Agatesurface #Blue Lace Agatebackdrop #texture #background #pattern #surface #backdrop

~ Thank you & Enjoy using ~