Timothy Morrell

DailyUI #001 | Sign Up Landing Page

Timothy Morrell
Timothy Morrell
  • Save
DailyUI #001 | Sign Up Landing Page globe business login plane fly travel landing page landingpage 001 dailyui sign-up signup website webdesign
Download color palette

Hey!
Hope all are fine.

To get some fresh ideas and practice on my design skills i started the DailyUI Challenge. This is my design for the #dailyui #001 Sign up challenge.

Hope you like it and feedback is always welcome.

Timothy Morrell
Timothy Morrell

More by Timothy Morrell

View profile
    • Like