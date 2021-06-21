Praveen Soni

Retro/Vintage Logo

Praveen Soni
Praveen Soni
  • Save
Retro/Vintage Logo retro logo vintage logo watercolor logo logo ux ui design motion graphics logos illustration vector graphic design custom logo branding
Download color palette

Coffee logo in retro/vintage style.

Praveen Soni
Praveen Soni

More by Praveen Soni

View profile
    • Like