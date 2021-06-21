LIPCIKstudio

ROOTS - Packaging

Packaging for: Roots⁠

About the brand:⁠ Roots is a premium haircare brand.⁠
They specialise in customisable shampoos and all-in-one de-tangling, de-frizz, heat protecting, repairing sprays. Roots is here to break the mould and take things back to basics.⁠
It's for working professionals, who need a simple, but effective, solution for their busy lifestyle. ⁠

Values: Authentic, Reliable & Practical⁠

Studio: LIPCIK studio
Photography: Maria Orlova & Mart Production

