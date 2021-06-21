SPECIA is not your typical association of digital marketing companies, partly because it encourages members to take action and work to develop the digital market, and also because it has no board of directors, preferring flexible decision-making. The association tries to do only things that benefit the industry, and to stop doing things that do not.

The logo is a recognizable brand asset which we wanted to keep, so we decided to modernize it. We made the dots in the logo squarer, so they are shaped more like the symbols representing the different professions. The logo’s text was drawn by hand.

We refreshed the brand’s key colors, red and dark blue, increasing their saturation and brightening up the red to make the new color palette more vivid.

