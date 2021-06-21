Derrick McKeown

Logo Design - Top Gun Lawn Care

Derrick McKeown
Derrick McKeown
  • Save
Logo Design - Top Gun Lawn Care flag america stars grass lawn landscaping logo design branding
Download color palette

This client asked for a patriotic logo for his landscaping business. He wanted to incorporate an American flag theme with the use of grass imagery.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Derrick McKeown
Derrick McKeown
I design experiences that make people's lives simple

More by Derrick McKeown

View profile
    • Like