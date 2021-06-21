Mohammad Yeasir Arafat

Covid-19 Vector Illustration

Project: Make a Cartoon the emphasis of Covid 19
Project Briefing:
Here I have created a structure of the Coronavirus. And the horror of it on earth has become so great that I have made the world clear under the claws of the corona. And I added some saliva around the shapes. Since the illustration is multi-colored, I have used Rectangle Triadic Color Scheme.
