Malorie Sautreau

BT21 Emotes

Malorie Sautreau
Malorie Sautreau
  • Save
BT21 Emotes design graphic illustration procreate bts bt21 emote discord emotes
Download color palette

Emotes made for a discord server, inspired by the BT21 characters.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Malorie Sautreau
Malorie Sautreau

More by Malorie Sautreau

View profile
    • Like