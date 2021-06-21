ROOTS - Brand Identity

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Brand Identity for: Roots
About the brand: Roots is a premium haircare brand.
They specialise in customisable shampoos and all-in-one de-tangling, de-frizz, heat protecting, repairing sprays. Roots is here to break the mould and take things back to basics.
It's for working professionals, who need a simple, but effective, solution for their busy lifestyle.
Values: Authentic, Reliable & Practical
Studio: LIPCIK studio
Photography: Maria Orlova & Mart Production
