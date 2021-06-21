Parker Kim

Mood Board - Diesel

Parker Kim
Parker Kim
  • Save
Mood Board - Diesel branding art direction design mood board
Download color palette

I created a mood board for the brand Diesel, and a set of boards for a promo for an EDM concert they'd be hosting as a homework assignment. I really dig Diesel's branding, so this mood board was so fun to make!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Parker Kim
Parker Kim

More by Parker Kim

View profile
    • Like