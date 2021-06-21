Jade Mihami

Terre des Livres

Design student project

The concept was to have different boxes containing a set of books related to a common theme.

Illustrations used are from Malika Favre, Atey Ghailan, Oleg Belinsky (from what I could trace back).

© 2017

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
