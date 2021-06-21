Aji Zakaria

Freeride Mountain Bike Camping & Adventure Illustration

Aji Zakaria
Aji Zakaria
  • Save
Freeride Mountain Bike Camping & Adventure Illustration cyclist bicycle sunset clouds blue sky mountain grass green camping tent kite freeride mtb drawing digital painting digital art art vector illustration
Download color palette

Natural scenery in the mountainous area of Indonesia. I love exploring new places with MTB. Fly a kite in the afternoon until the sun goes down.

I created this illustration for a website project Teksnologi.com

🎨 Instagram

Aji Zakaria
Aji Zakaria
Like