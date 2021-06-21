🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
SPECIA is an association of digital agencies based in St. Petersburg and was founded in 2013. The concept behind the association has been tweaked a few times since then, but SPECIA’s branding has never changed. Originally, SPECIA’s members were all agencies. Now, its focus has shifted to product design and adtech service development.
The association’s updated branding had to reflect these changes. It was also important to create a set of visual elements that could be combined, making the branding easy to apply.
See more of our work → https://www.behance.net/nimax