SPECIA is an association of digital agencies based in St. Petersburg and was founded in 2013. The concept behind the association has been tweaked a few times since then, but SPECIA’s branding has never changed. Originally, SPECIA’s members were all agencies. Now, its focus has shifted to product design and adtech service development.

The association’s updated branding had to reflect these changes. It was also important to create a set of visual elements that could be combined, making the branding easy to apply.

