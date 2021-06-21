Santhosh Kumar K

Cake logo design

Santhosh Kumar K
Santhosh Kumar K
  • Save
Cake logo design design logo design graphic design brandingdigital art illustration flat logo logo
Download color palette

I have designed a cartoony flat logo for my client, Here tool used- Illustrator

Santhosh Kumar K
Santhosh Kumar K

More by Santhosh Kumar K

View profile
    • Like