Alex Morris

Cyberpunk Phone UI

Alex Morris
Alex Morris
  • Save
Cyberpunk Phone UI illustrator sketch icons home screen lock screen android mobile theme future cyberpunk
Download color palette

I wanted to try my hand at reskinning Android 11 in a futuristic cyberpunk theme. I used Sketch & Adobe Illustrator to create the UI and Icons.

Alex Morris
Alex Morris

More by Alex Morris

View profile
    • Like