Watch TGT I Watch together app

Watch TGT I Watch together app movie ux ui mobile app design concept
Not being able to go to watch movies with our friends due to the pandemic is bothering us all, so here is the co-watching application that I created as a solution to this. Invite your friends easily and start watching together now 🔥

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
