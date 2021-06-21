Travel Landing Page

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey everyone 👋
I saw this picture on unsplash and couldn't help myself but to do something with it. Thought of just playing around with it and designing a simple landing page.
Hope you liked it, if so give it a like.