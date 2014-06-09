MUTI

Tail teaser

MUTI
MUTI
Hire Me
  • Save
Tail teaser tail scales tiles stone cracks reptile red muti texture steps hot foot
Download color palette

Here's a crop from a poster we've just finished. Should be sharing the full artwork soon...

View all tags
Posted on Jun 9, 2014
MUTI
MUTI
Creative studio
Hire Me

More by MUTI

View profile
    • Like