Instagram Feed Plan

You can’t ignore Instagram as one of the most effective channels to sell your products and services. To enjoy the benefits of that social media, it’s needed to thoroughly work on your profile appearance to be able to attract customers.
Taking into account Mandal’s skincare niche, its target group that is made up of people at their 20s, and the corporate color palette of blues and browns shades that we’d developed, we’ve created the feed that visually speaks for the brand’s philosophy, modernity, and its sustainable values. When the brand communicates its message in a right way reaching out to their exact target persona, it helps encourage their target persona become their most loyal buyer.
What do you think on that? We would be happy to hear your thoughts.
xoxo
Kate Zest Studio
For inquiries: contact@katezest.com