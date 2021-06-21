Shahriar Takee Afindi

Bangla Calligraphy

The calligraphy is based on the famous song "Charidikey Kolahol" by Milon Mahmud. In the image, the clouds transfer dark to light means that highlight the first line. Then the most powerful lines come to the foucs "উত্তর দিয়ে যাবে সময়ের চক্র/আমি কার, কে তোমার".

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
