Socialising while on social distancing

This is an illustration I created for for a brief that spoke about how people
had their 2020 and is having their current year 2021. Although many countries have gone back to normal, we at India are still moving from one lockdown to another. We don't know if it is still safe to go out and meet your friends and fam.

In my personal experience, I was a lot on video calls with my friends and family, otherwise watched a lot of Netflix, or cat videos, had cooking challenges. I think that's how most of tried to live through the pandemic.

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
