Socialising while on social distancing

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is an illustration I created for for a brief that spoke about how people
had their 2020 and is having their current year 2021. Although many countries have gone back to normal, we at India are still moving from one lockdown to another. We don't know if it is still safe to go out and meet your friends and fam.
In my personal experience, I was a lot on video calls with my friends and family, otherwise watched a lot of Netflix, or cat videos, had cooking challenges. I think that's how most of tried to live through the pandemic.