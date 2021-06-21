Peggy Hellem

John Denver Portrait

If you know me, you know of my love for John Denver, his music and vision of peace and kindness for the humans and animals and this planet. His music still touches my soul and he has been an inspiration to me since I was 10 years old.
Pencil on hot press illustration board.

