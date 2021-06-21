John Denver Portrait

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
If you know me, you know of my love for John Denver, his music and vision of peace and kindness for the humans and animals and this planet. His music still touches my soul and he has been an inspiration to me since I was 10 years old.
Pencil on hot press illustration board.