Bethany Heck

Haughty War Eagle

Bethany Heck
Bethany Heck
  • Save
Haughty War Eagle auburn eagle sports retro football logo soccer baseball basketball
Download color palette

Part of a logo proposal for a sports clothing line. War Eagle! Might make him more aggressive later on but he makes me laugh with the "eh" expression.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 9, 2014
Bethany Heck
Bethany Heck

More by Bethany Heck

View profile
    • Like