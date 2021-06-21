Scheduler Task Applications UI

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello World! Today, I'm back with other Explorations about Design For Task Apps Scheduler. What do you think about this exploration? Hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks
Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to
Instagram | Personal Website | Freebies on my Figma Community | Youtube | Linkedin