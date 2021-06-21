Nic Milligan

Gameboy Boot Screen—Preset

Gameboy Boot Screen—Preset
I've never been that comfortable going beyond the basics of text animators in AE. So I thought I’d try and re-create the animation used for the old GBA system on a single text layer 😵‍💫. It was rough.

I’m sure it would have been easier animating each character one at a time, but 15 or so animators later it was done… Kind of. At least was flexible enough to save as preset.

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
