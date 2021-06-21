Gameboy Boot Screen—Preset

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I've never been that comfortable going beyond the basics of text animators in AE. So I thought I’d try and re-create the animation used for the old GBA system on a single text layer 😵💫. It was rough.
I’m sure it would have been easier animating each character one at a time, but 15 or so animators later it was done… Kind of. At least was flexible enough to save as preset.